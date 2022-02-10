Viral! Ranveer Singh reacts to young girl recreating Deepika Padukone’s ‘Ram Leela’ scene

Ranveer Singh brightened up a gloomy day by posting a lovely video to his official Twitter account. A young girl is seen in the video recreating Deepika Padukone's classic dialogue from Ram Leela. Deepika Padukone's appearance from the film was imitated by the girl, who wore a similar lehenga choli with makeup. She nailed the expressions, without a doubt! Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with Deepika Padukone in the film, wrote on Twitter: "Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!" Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone The expressions are fantastic! #chotideepika”. The video quickly went viral, with over 70k views in just a few minutes.

Leela jaisi koi nahi!

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

Rashi Shinde, the little girl in the video, is a dancing and comedy video creator. On Instagram, she has a fan base of almost 99.5k people.

Reacting to Ranveer’s post, surprised Rashi shared, ”OMG!!!! I cannot believe this! Thank you Sir @RanveerOfficial for watching my video and appreciating it. Huge fan of you and @deepikapadukone Ma’am.”

While having a conversation with Indian Express Deepika revealed that she has a cheerleader in Ranveer. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress further asserted that she is able to make bolder choices, as she feels the same. However, Deepika accepted that she is less expressive than him. The actress added that Ranveer is able to articulate it nicely, and that's what makes him a tactile person.

Deepika said that she. her family and Ranveer are totally different. The 'Race 2' actress further added, that although her family is senstive and emotional, they find it difficult to express it.

When it comes to ‘Goliyon Ki RaasLeela: Ram-Leela’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the film. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked together for the first time in the 2013 film.