Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ gets new release date – WATCH teaser

The film's producers gave the first look at Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera on Friday morning. Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor also star in the film, which will hit theatres on July 22.

The producers said that a minute-long teaser starring the three stars would be shared on YouTube and social media.

"A legend will rise on 22nd July! @yrf’s much-awaited big ticket spectacle #Shamshera starring superstar #RanbirKapoor @Vaaniofficial @duttsanjay is set to release at a theatre near you in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The three actors sit in the middle of a dimly lighted area, surrounded by weaponry, in this virtually monochromatic teaser. In Hindi, Sanjay Dutt says "This story is of the one who said slavery of anyone is not good, neither of others, nor of the people close to us." Vaani Kapoor then continues, "This story is of the one who earned a dream about freedom in his father's legacy."

The appears Ranbir Kapoor, who says, "But nobody gives you freedom. You have to win it. Karam se dakait, dharam se azaad Shamshera (In name a dacoit, in reality free)!"

While there has been no official confirmation of the plot, previous reports have suggested that movie is a new take on pre-Independence India's dacoits, which the trailer appears to substantiate.

The film is described as a period action drama directed by Karan Malhotra, in which Ranbir will portray both the eponymous character and his son. In addition Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, and Ronit Roy also star in the film.

Ranbir was spotted in his film's look in leaked photos from the sets in October of last year Ranbir was dressed in a khadi vest and white dhoti or pyjamas, with a scarf around his neck. In the photograph, he had a thick beard and showed off his biceps as he stood among a group of villagers dressed similarly.