Viral! Ranbir Kapoor raises temperature in Italy, netizens say 'Alia Bhatt kahan hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is one of the most charming stars in the industry, is on vacation in Italy with his family. A photo of him from his vacation is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen enjoying on the beach with his niece in Italy.

The photo has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Italy having some quality time with family #ranbirkapoor #ranbir #Italy #beach.” Netizens reacted to the photo and wrote, “Looks like he's been recognised by the two behind him.”

The second one said, “Haan quality time … with paps spying on him on land, water, air.” The third one said, “Ranbir's family or with others family.” The fourth one said, “Arre peeche toh dekho!” The fifth one said, “Chain n the cap... His style statement always on point.” The sixth one said, “Ohh in his family members Russian also?” Another said, “Alia kahan hai.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor's gangster crime drama Animal has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement. Also featuring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna, the film's poster and pre-teaser have wreaked havoc on the internet showing Ranbir in a never-seen-before deadly avatar.

Animal was earlier slated to release on August 11 clashing with Sunny Deol's patriotic drama Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's satirical comedy OMG 2, but now has been postponed. The director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a video on his official Twitter handle announcing the new release date of as December 1 and also revealed why they have decided to delay Animal.

Vanga, who made his directorial debut with Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy in 2017 and then remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in 2019, shared that he is postponing the film only to increase its quality. He didn't go into details about the post-production work, but stated its soundtrack as an example.

On the personal front, he is married to Alia Bhatt. They together have a daughter Raha. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be making a comeback on the big screen after her pregnancy with Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The romantic drama also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.