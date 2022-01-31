Viral! Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are all smiles in this unseen photo shared by their private chef

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most talented actors in Indian cinema and also make one of the most popular couples in B-town. The stars have always been vocal about their relationship in their interviews and soon plan to tie the knot with each other. While the 'Rockstar' actor is not present on social media, the 'Raazi' actress keeps sharing their cute and adorable pictures from their vacations and festivities on her Instagram handle.

However, a photograph uploaded by their private chef Shastry with the couple on his Instagram handle on Sunday, January 30 is going viral. In the selfie, the trio are seen happily posing for the camera while Ranbir holds Alia close to him. Their chef also shared his experience of cooking meals for Ranbir-Alia as he wrote in the caption, "Two years ago, I started out by assisting @chefharsh as a Private Chef for you @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor. It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now!".

Check out the viral picture

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen together for the first time as leads in 'Brahmastra', one of the most awaited films of 2022. Ayan Mukerji's directorial, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, is an epic, fantasy, adventure drama scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. Before 'Brahmastra', Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical crime-drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' set to release on February 25, 2022, and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in period action drama 'Shamshera' whose theatrical release is fixed for March 18, 2022.