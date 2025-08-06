Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive

Revati Mahurkarr, the viral Qatal girl, opens up about bagging Guru Randhawa's song, how she made it to Bollywood after spending years abroad. Revati also discusses how safe the film industry is for outsiders and how she protects herself from malicious intent.

Popular singer and youth sensation Guru Randhawa recently struck gold with his new album, Without Prejudice. In this album, the track Qatal became the most popular track, garnering 137 million views on YouTube in three months. The music video became a rage among music lovers and netizens, and this also made way for Revati Mahurkarr. Amid the mega success of her first maiden project, Revati joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, discussing her journey from India to America, bagging Guru's song, her dream collaboration, and thoughts about how the film industry functions for outsiders.

Revati Mahurkar: Family and background

Revati hails from Bombay, India, but while growing up, she had to travel, and thus live across the world, in Japan, the US, Philippines. Her father is a banker, and his transfers gave her the opportunity to have a mixed cultural upbringing. Revati was born in a traditional Maharashtrian family, and thus, she was very much connected to her roots. Reavti is a graduate from Columbia University, US and has done a BA in Psychology.

How a Psychology graduate landed in Guru Randhawa's song

After graduation, Revati decided to turn her passion for dance into a professional career. Speaking about the same, she said, "This was a big step for me, as no one from the family has any sort of connection with the arts. This was very new for all of us." Revati uploaded her dance reels on her social media, and that's how she got choreographer and director Bosco Martis discovered her. "Bosco sir, saw my reels, my work, and he approached me saying that 'there's something interesting for you'. That's when I decided to I travel to Mumbai for this opportunity. I didn't have much expectation from this. I thought I would be placed in the background. But then Bosco sir explained to me the concept, and even Guru met me, praising my work. That's when I realised that I'll be getting something huge."

Watch the viral song Qatal

Parents were scared when I decided to travel to Mumbai for acting

Revati recalled her parents' reactions after she decided to travel to Mumbai for Qatal. She said, "Sabse pehle jab maine bataya toh unhone thoda shock liya. Humne pehle se hi kuch baatein agree ki thi ki main kya pursue karna chahti hoon aur woh mujhe financially strong dekhna chahte the. Mujhe Mumbai aake kaam karna tha, aur ab Qatal ke baad I've decided to settle in here and explore more work opportunities."

How safe is the film industry for outsiders?

We often hear about outsiders struggling hard to make themselves visible, or sometimes they fall into the trap of the casting couch. Ask Revati about the same and she says, "Touchwood, abhi tak aisa kuch nahi hua. Log professional hai. Main hamesha clear intention ke saath hi samne aati hoon ki hum sirf kaam ke liye saath aaye hai." To aspiring actors, she advises, "Apni intentions clear rakho aur agar uncomfortable ho to wahan se nikal jao."

Revati blocked suspicious people who were looking for anything, but collaboration for work

Revati reveals that after Qatal, she got several DMs of collab and offers, but she had to block people who looked suspicious or messaged her with malicious intentions. "There will always be a few people who look out to trap people, take advantage. I've blocked many people on Instagram. Log aise messages bhejte hain jisme fake opportunities hoti hain. Aur woh profile dekh kar pata chal jata hai ki credible hai ya nahi. The best thing is to avoid them and block them."

Revati on her next dhamaka and dream collaboration

On the work front, Revati will be seen in another music video, which has a 'kickass' concept, and it has been shot on a huge scale. The music video is in post-production, and it's expected to be released this year. Speaking about her dream collab, Revati wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan, "Sabke dil mein wo hain. Har ladki ka sapna hota hai unke saath kaam kare. Unka charisma aur energy unique hai. I really wish to work with him," she concludes with a smile.