Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds luxurious bungalow in Mumbai, names it after his father ‘Nawab’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned an interior designer for his massive house in Mumbai and the pictures are not to be missed. After a decade in the movies, the seasoned actor has created a paradise for himself in the city of dreams. The actor spent three years renovating the bungalow, which is claimed to be inspired by his previous home in Budhana.

The house's best aspect is that Nawaz has called his bungalow 'Nawab' in honour of his father.

Take a look at the photos-

Nawazuddin commented on the "fakeness" of the glamour industry in a recent interview with AajTak.in. “Neither do I work in fake films nor do I have a fake attitude. The reason for being aloof is that I don’t like the stardom and glamour world. I like to live more among ordinary people than attending events or parties of the film industry. I see a lot of fakeness there, which I don’t like,” he said.

In the coming months, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a full schedule. He is now working on 'Tiku Weds Sheru,' a film produced by Kangana Ranaut. This film stars Avneet Kaur alongside Nawazuddin and is directed by Sai Kabir. Apart from that, Nawaz will also be seen in Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' as the antagonist.