Viral pics! Hrithik Roshan joins ex-wife Sussanne Khan at her father Sanjay Khan’s birthday party

On Monday, Sanjay Khan's 81st birthday, the Khan family organised a lavish party for him. Sanjay's daughters Farah and Susanne shared photos from the family get-together, in which the family can be seen celebrating Sanjay's birthday at his home. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne's ex-husband, was also present at the party.

Sussanne thanked Sanjay Khan for all of the life lessons he has imparted with his children in an Instagram video. “Happy happy birthday papa… for all the lessons of life that you have taught us all. Thank you for being our strength and our inner voice. Love you,” she wrote. A couple of her pals commented on the post as soon as she uploaded it, wishing the actor well.

Susanne was seen taking selfies with her sister Farah, as well as with Sanjay, mother Zarine, brother Zayed, and her boys Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Farah also shared a series of photos from the celebration on her Instagram stories, in which Hrithik can be seen hugging Sanjay.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Sanjay Khan starred in a number of successful films, including ‘Mela’, ‘Dus Lakh’, and ‘Nagin’. Zayed, his son, is also an actor. Sussanne, Sanjay's daughter, was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years before divorcing him in 2014. They continue to co-parent their two sons, however. During the epidemic, the two even chose to share a residence in order to be closer to their children.