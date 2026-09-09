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Deepika Padukone's maternity photoshoot with Ranveer Singh, daughter Dua crashes internet, here's how Vin Diesel, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann, others react

Preggo Deepika Padukone dropped the most adorable post on social media, leaving the internet melting with love. Even her Hollywood co-star, Vin Diesel, reacted to her latest post.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 08:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepika Padukone's maternity photoshoot with Ranveer Singh, daughter Dua crashes internet, here's how Vin Diesel, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann, others react
Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh and Dua (Image source: Instagram)
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Superstar Deepika Padukone will soon be welcoming her second child with Ranveer Singh, and ahead of the big moment, the couple posed for a maternity photoshoot. Apart from the Pathaan actress flaunting her baby bump, the most adorable factor of the viral pics was their daughter Dua Padukone Singh's cuteness crashing the internet with love. In no time, the pics went viral, becoming the highlights of the day. In 12 hours, on Instagram, the carousel post got over 6 million likes, 57000 comments, and more than 24000 reshares. Even the film fraternity adored it and dropped the sweetest reactions. 

Here's how Deepika Padukone's co-stars, from East to West, reacted to her latest post

Deepika Padukone's pics became a rage on the internet. The actress' Hollywood co-star Vin Diesel also reacted to the post. In the post, the Fast and Furious star dropped the Folding Hand emoji. For the unversed, Deepika made her Hollywood debut with Vin in XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017). 

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Varun Dhawan also dropped hearts with Om emojis. Swara Bhasker shared hearts, but with nazar amulet emojis as well, to keep away the evil eye and bad vibes. Rakulpreet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana commented on the post with hearts. Ranveer's Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar also commented on the post, sharing heart, nazar amulet, hugging face, and starstruck emojis. Singer Mika Singh wrote, "Khush rahe tu sada, yeh dua hai meri. May God always bless you with happiness, love, and success. God bless Ranveer, Deepika, and little Dua." 

Also read: Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 33: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic races to Rs 150 crore, gives stiff competition to Mirzapur The Movie, earns...

 

When are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their second child? 

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer have announced their second pregnancy in April 2026. Considering the month, Deepika is expecting her baby later this month or in October. For the unversed, the duo welcomed their firstborn, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Coinciding Dua's second birthday, the couple dropped the adorable photoshoot.

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