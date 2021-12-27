Viral Pics! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira kisses beau Nupur Shikhare at Christmas party

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, has shared a new photo with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and it's adorable. Christmas 2021 may have passed, but the festive spirit and mood have not, as evidenced by various social media feeds. Take, for example, Ira. The starlet has yet to make her big-screen debut, but she is no stranger to the spotlight. Ira is very active on Instagram, where she routinely shares peeks of her life with her followers.

Ira isn't afraid to show off her affection for Nupur Shikhare by posting images of the two of them together. Her fans fawn over the lovebirds' lovely photos together on a regular basis. Ira returned to the photo-and-video-sharing app last night and posted a couple of photos with her Instagram family. Ira looks adorable in the photos, dressed in a white top and a checkered green skirt. She wore a cute reindeer hairband and layered up with a black jacket on top. Nupur, on the other hand, was dressed in a blue shirt and black trousers. Ira is seen kissing Nupur on the cheeks in one of the photos.

Take a look-

For the unversed, the two have been dating for a while but Ira introduced Nupur to the world as her Valentine only in February this year. Nupur is a fitness trainer and has been training Ira for some time now. The couple has shared their training videos on their individual Instagram media accounts. Apart from Ira, Nupur has also been training Sushmita Sen for over a decade