FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Vijay posts dreamy pictures from their special day; Check here

Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband', drops photos from wedding ceremonies, credits him for...

Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty will not release this year, due to...

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wickets in Super 8 clash - Here's what it means for India

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk area

Ileana D’Cruz speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards, defends Rihanna after online trolling: 'Bloody infuriating'

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers

Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory Watches

India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Iran News: JD Vance Issues Stern Warning To Iran On US-Iran Nuclear Talks | Khamenei | Trump

US Iran News: JD Vance Issues Stern Warning To Iran On US-Iran Nuclear Talks | Khamenei | Trump

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Vijay posts dreamy pictures from their special day; Check here

Rashmika-Vijay Wedding: Vijay posts dreamy pictures from big day

Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband', drops photos from wedding ceremonies, credits him for...

Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband', drops photos from wedding ceremonies, credits him for...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally dropped photos from their wedding ceremonies, leaving the fans overwhelmed.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 07:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband', drops photos from wedding ceremonies, credits him for...
Rashmika Mandanna with Vijay Deverakonda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now married, and the actress has shared the photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony. After keeping their fans waiting for hours, the duo shared moments from their holy union, with heartfelt notes for each other. The Pushpa actress took to her social media and dropped a carousel post, sharing most of Vijay's solo shots from their wedding ceremony, with a heartfelt note dedicated to him and his significant importance in her life. 

Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband'

While sharing the photos, Rashmika honoured Vijay's presence and acknowledged his contribution in making her the sensation she is. Rashmika wrote, "Hi, my loves, Introducing to you now, 'My Husband'! (heart struck by a cord emoji) Mr Vijay Deverakonda! (heart emoji). The man who taught me what true love feels like. The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!" 

Also read: Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

She further cherished Vijay's support and encouraged her for being unfiltered, "The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching. The man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me, I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed!"  

Rashmika Mandanna dedicates her success and career to Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika dedicated her success to Vijay and admitted that her achievement holds more importance now, "Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all!"  

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding 

Rashmika and Vijay got married on February 26 in an intimate wedding ceremony under Telugu and Coorg rituals at ITC Momentos, Udaipur. The wedding ceremony was attended by the families of the couple and close friends, with a no-phone policy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Vijay posts dreamy pictures from their special day; Check here
Rashmika-Vijay Wedding: Vijay posts dreamy pictures from big day
Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband', drops photos from wedding ceremonies, credits him for...
Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband'
Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty will not release this year, due to...
Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wickets in Super 8 clash - Here's what it means for India
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wick
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk area
Delhi govt launches underground cabling project in Chandni Chowk
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement