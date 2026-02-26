Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband', drops photos from wedding ceremonies, credits him for...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally dropped photos from their wedding ceremonies, leaving the fans overwhelmed.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now married, and the actress has shared the photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony. After keeping their fans waiting for hours, the duo shared moments from their holy union, with heartfelt notes for each other. The Pushpa actress took to her social media and dropped a carousel post, sharing most of Vijay's solo shots from their wedding ceremony, with a heartfelt note dedicated to him and his significant importance in her life.

Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband'

While sharing the photos, Rashmika honoured Vijay's presence and acknowledged his contribution in making her the sensation she is. Rashmika wrote, "Hi, my loves, Introducing to you now, 'My Husband'! (heart struck by a cord emoji) Mr Vijay Deverakonda! (heart emoji). The man who taught me what true love feels like. The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

She further cherished Vijay's support and encouraged her for being unfiltered, "The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching. The man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me, I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed!"

Rashmika Mandanna dedicates her success and career to Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika dedicated her success to Vijay and admitted that her achievement holds more importance now, "Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all!"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika and Vijay got married on February 26 in an intimate wedding ceremony under Telugu and Coorg rituals at ITC Momentos, Udaipur. The wedding ceremony was attended by the families of the couple and close friends, with a no-phone policy.