Viral: Photos of Shah Rukh Khan visiting parents' grave in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan often during public events remembers his parents whom he lost at a very young age. For the uninitiated, the superstar's father Taj Mohammed Khan died in 1981 after an illness and his mother Lateef Fatima Khan passed away just before his movie debut in 1991. Earlier during a media interaction, Shah Rukh had said that he often visits the grave of his parents whenever he is in his hometown Delhi.

Now, a few photos of SRK has made it to the Internet in which he is seeking blessings at his parents grave in Delhi. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the photo on his Instagram page. While a few claimed the photo is old and clicked in 2003, whereas many got emotional on seeing SRK visit his parents' grave.

Earlier during an interaction, SRK revealed that he visits his parents' grave every year. The superstar had said, "My parents are buried here. So, I visit them. Every time I am in Delhi, I pay my respects. I get very excited when somebody asks me about the roads, streets and houses. I did bring my children here to show them around a couple of times. I don't know if they are interested in it or not because they have been a part of my life when I started in Mumbai. So for them, there is no other life of their father had. This is quite alien for them."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.