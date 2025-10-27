Viral photos: Kareena Kapoor drops fun weekend photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh; mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped photos from her fun-filled weekend with family, including Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh. The moments went viral in no time, and even mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacted to the memories.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is reflecting on her fun weekend, basking in the fond memories with her family. Taking to her Instagram, Kareena offered a sneak peek into the family pictures that show her spending time with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

The actress also shared pictures of herself, looking radiant and fresh at what appears to be a beach outing. One picture captures Kareena enjoying cycling with her son, while another shows little Taimur playing tennis with Saif Ali Khan.

She also shared a snap of the beach, focusing on her son's swimming attempt. In her caption, Kareena wrote, "Proof that weekends should last longer." The post quickly caught the internet's attention, including her fans and friends on social media.

Mom-to-be Katrina Kaif also reacted with love emojis. Kareena Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, recently offered a sneak peek into her homely Diwali celebrations. She shared pictures of how the family added a gaming touch to Diwali to make it special for Taimur and Jeh. "This Diwali was in the kids club. Cause never lose the child in you my friends. Love and Light Everyone..Stay blessed," the actor wrote in the caption, alongside pictures from a playroom.

One of the pictures showed her husband, Saif Ali Khan, browsing the room for board games. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'. In April, the team held a brief meeting and officially announced the film. As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us."