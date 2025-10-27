FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details

Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today

In pics: Kriti Sanon goes on UFC date with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Varun Dhawan joins duo, treats fans with Bhediya reunion

UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was split open, two fingers were chopped off

EC to announce pan-India SIR dates today, 10-15 states likely in...

Viral photos: Kareena Kapoor drops fun weekend photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh; mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacts

Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

'Would quickly resolve...': Trump issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, says PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir 'great people'

Chhath Puja 2025 sandhya arghya: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

'100 per cent tariff off the table': China, US reach 'basic Consensus' on trade after Malaysia talks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details

Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coach

Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

Satish Shah played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

Chhath Puja 2025 sandhya arghya: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja 2025 sandhya arghya: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral photos: Kareena Kapoor drops fun weekend photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh; mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped photos from her fun-filled weekend with family, including Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh. The moments went viral in no time, and even mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacted to the memories.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 07:51 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral photos: Kareena Kapoor drops fun weekend photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh; mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacts
Kareena Kapoor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is reflecting on her fun weekend, basking in the fond memories with her family. Taking to her Instagram, Kareena offered a sneak peek into the family pictures that show her spending time with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

The actress also shared pictures of herself, looking radiant and fresh at what appears to be a beach outing. One picture captures Kareena enjoying cycling with her son, while another shows little Taimur playing tennis with Saif Ali Khan.

She also shared a snap of the beach, focusing on her son's swimming attempt. In her caption, Kareena wrote, "Proof that weekends should last longer." The post quickly caught the internet's attention, including her fans and friends on social media. 

Mom-to-be Katrina Kaif also reacted with love emojis. Kareena Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, recently offered a sneak peek into her homely Diwali celebrations. She shared pictures of how the family added a gaming touch to Diwali to make it special for Taimur and Jeh. "This Diwali was in the kids club. Cause never lose the child in you my friends. Love and Light Everyone..Stay blessed," the actor wrote in the caption, alongside pictures from a playroom.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora to attend Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert, a VVIP ticket of musical night costs...

One of the pictures showed her husband, Saif Ali Khan, browsing the room for board games. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'. In April, the team held a brief meeting and officially announced the film. As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here
Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh
UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was split open, two fingers were chopped off
UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was sp
'Tumhari aukaat kya hai?': Once mocked by colleagues, Aarti Gupta, mother of two, silenced critics by cracking PCS exam with rank...
'Tumhari aukaat kya hai?': Once mocked by colleagues, Aarti Gupta silenced...
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly couldn't control her tears, breaks down at final journey of her 'dad', video goes viral, fans react
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly breaks down at her 'dad' final journey
Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today
Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE