Viral photos: Alia Bhatt feasts on tasty modaks, gives glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations, poses with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt gave a sneak peek into the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations of her home and shared a photo dump from the recent family gathering.

Ganesh Chaturthi is never complete without relishing modaks, and Alia Bhatt made sure to enjoy the festive sweets this year. On Monday evening, the actress shared a heartwarming photo carousel on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her Ganesh Utsav celebrations with family. From flaunting her traditional festive look to happily gorging on modaks, Alia’s pictures perfectly captured the spirit of the festival.

One of the highlights was a picture of her posing with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, in front of their beautifully decorated Ganpati idol at home. Alia shared the photo dump with the caption, "Love, blessings & modaks." Within two hours of upload, the carousel post already crossed 600K likes and several comments. The photos went viral in no time, with several fans commenting on her look and the bond she shares with her sasu maa.

Get a sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Earlier, on Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were seen bidding an emotional farewell to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they offered prayers. The couple kept a 5-day Ganpati at their home, and several celebrities, including the duo, bid adieu to Bappa.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, celebrates Lord Ganesha—the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. The 11-day festival ends with Anant Chaturdashi, marked by visarjan processions, devotional music, prayers, and decorated pandals across the country.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the spy action thriller Alpha. The upcoming movie is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. After the debacle of War 2, Alpha is extremely crucial to keep the expensive IP of Yash Raj Films alive. Alpha is slated to release in cinemas in December 2025. Next year, in 2026, Alia will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is slated to release on March 20, 2026.