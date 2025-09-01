Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE

Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for different zones; check details here

Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid

Mom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Skincare Routine: From desi nuskhe to healthy lifestyle

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE

What is Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025? How it punishes fake immigrants; check provision, other details

Viral photos: Alia Bhatt feasts on tasty modaks, gives glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations, poses with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Asia Cup 2025: How much prize money will winner and other teams take home?

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri over smoking room, Farhana Bhat hits Baseer Ali with...: Watch viral videos

Trump's BIG statement after PM Modi meets Xi, Putin: 'Ties with India one-sided disaster'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to chec

Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for different zones; check details here

Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for dif

Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid

Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral photos: Alia Bhatt feasts on tasty modaks, gives glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations, poses with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt gave a sneak peek into the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations of her home and shared a photo dump from the recent family gathering.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 08:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral photos: Alia Bhatt feasts on tasty modaks, gives glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations, poses with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ganesh Chaturthi is never complete without relishing modaks, and Alia Bhatt made sure to enjoy the festive sweets this year. On Monday evening, the actress shared a heartwarming photo carousel on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her Ganesh Utsav celebrations with family. From flaunting her traditional festive look to happily gorging on modaks, Alia’s pictures perfectly captured the spirit of the festival.

One of the highlights was a picture of her posing with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, in front of their beautifully decorated Ganpati idol at home. Alia shared the photo dump with the caption, "Love, blessings & modaks." Within two hours of upload, the carousel post already crossed 600K likes and several comments. The photos went viral in no time, with several fans commenting on her look and the bond she shares with her sasu maa. 

Get a sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Earlier, on Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were seen bidding an emotional farewell to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they offered prayers. The couple kept a 5-day Ganpati at their home, and several celebrities, including the duo, bid adieu to Bappa. 

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, celebrates Lord Ganesha—the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. The 11-day festival ends with Anant Chaturdashi, marked by visarjan processions, devotional music, prayers, and decorated pandals across the country.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the spy action thriller Alpha. The upcoming movie is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. After the debacle of War 2, Alpha is extremely crucial to keep the expensive IP of Yash Raj Films alive. Alpha is slated to release in cinemas in December 2025. Next year, in 2026, Alia will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is slated to release on March 20, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Former NSA Jake Sullivan criticises Donald Trump's trade war tactics, claims India forced to rely on China: 'American brand is in...'
Former NSA Jake Sullivan criticises Donald Trump's trade war tactics, claims Ind
Donald Trump breaks silence as viral 'Trump is dead' trends: 'Never felt...'
Donald Trump breaks silence as viral 'Trump is dead' trends: 'Never felt...'
'He saw the injustice, sacrificed his...': Ex-India star praises Virender Sehwag’s selfless team gesture, calls out MS Dhoni
Ex-India star praises Virender Sehwag’s selfless team gesture, calls out Dhoni
From Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s most loved on-screen pairings
From Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s most loved on-screen p
PM Modi in Japan: Tokyo Skytree lights up in Indian flag colours for PM Modi's grand welcome, watch video
PM Modi in Japan: Tokyo Skytree lights up in Indian for flag colours PM Modi...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE