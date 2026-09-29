Viral photos: Alia Bhatt drops unseen, intimate pics of her with Ranbir Kapoor on his 44th birthday, fans say 'too much cuteness'

As Ranbir Kapoor turned 44, Alia Bhatt dropped some cozy, never-before-seen pics of them, leaving the internet crashed.

Ranbir Kapoor turned 44 on September 28, and his wife, Alia Bhatt, dedicated the special day to him with an equally precious post. On Instagram, Alia shared some unseen, cozy moments of them, celebrating their bond and togetherness. In the social media post, she shared a carousel post with the caption, "HBD Cutie," with a star emoji. As expected, the post went viral in no time, earning over 3.3 million likes, 9000 comments, and 4000 reshares.

What is Alia Bhatt's birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor?

The first pic from the post is rather an intimate moment where Ranbir is sitting on Alia's lap, and they are looking intensely into each other's eyes. In another photo we see Ranbir with their daughter Raha, seated on his lap. Raha's face is covered with an emoji, reminding of the little one's privacy. The other pics give glimpses of their holidays and family life. One of the most adorable pics shows the couple posing for a selfie, with what appears to be a lipstick mark from Alia on Ranbir's cheek.

How fans react

Fans went gaga over their chemistry, but little Raha stole the limelight. "Tooooooooooooooooo much cuteNessss in epic beings artists and citizens of our nation," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Goals forever." One of the netizens wrote, "You guys are so adorable I can't handle it. Beautiful."

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Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming dhamaka

After breaking the box office with Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is geared up to storm the box office by storm again with Ramayana. The two-part duology chronicles Lord Rama and Raavana in detail. Ranbir leads the mega project as Lord Rama, with Yash as the Demon King, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Laxmana. Other cast members include Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Ramayana Part One will release in Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.