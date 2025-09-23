Viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan attends 71st National Awards with Rani Mukerji, fans can't handle Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion: 'Kajol jealous hogi dekh ke'

Shah Rukh Khan, along with other stalwarts, attended the 71st National Awards. Fans noticed that SRK attended the ceremony while sitting beside Rani Mukerji, and they are drooling over their reunion.

The 71st National Awards are special for Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and their millions of fans. This year, these two superstars from Bollywood are being awarded for their stupendous performances. On Tuesday, the award ceremony was held in Delhi, and it was attended by the award recipients, including Rani and Shah Rukh Khan.

During the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were seated beside each other, and together they left their fans nostalgic. The two stole the limelight of the event, and their photos and videos from the ceremony went viral in no time. For the unversed, SRK got his first National Award, under the Best Actor category, for his performance in Jawan. SRK shared the honour with Vikrant Massey, who got bestowed with it for his stellar act in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji also won her first National honour for his emotional, impactful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

For the special outfit, SRK donned a black formal bandhgala (Nehru jacket) with a white inner lining visible at the collar. He has paired it with dark sunglasses and is also wearing a round blue-and-yellow rosette badge pinned to his chest. Rani, on the other side, wore a traditional silk saree in a muted golden-brown shade with a rich, shiny texture. Her jewellery includes a choker necklace, a slightly longer necklace, and earrings, all simple and elegant.

Netizens' reactions to Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's reunion

The visuals of SRK and Rani seated together were nothing less than a treat for their fans. Several netizens shared their views on this unexpected reunion. Several fans celebrated this moment by addressing them as Rahul and Tina, their memorable characters from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A netizen wrote, "Thank God he left Anjali again and came back to Tina." Another netizen wrote, "Anjali jealous hogi dekh ke ghar pe." One of the netizens wrote, "Rahul Raichand and Naina." One of the fans wrote, "Tina is in an honest relationship." For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. The movie is expected to be released in 2026.