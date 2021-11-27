Viral photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar sparks row

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is making headlines after a photo of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced online and went viral in no time. In the photo, Jacqueline and Sukesh Chandrasekhar can be seen sharing a private moment and the latter is seen planting a kiss on the actress's cheek. In what seems to be a mirror selfie clicked by Chandrasekhar himself, Jacqueline looks happy in the photos and is seen smiling as the conman kisses her on her cheek.

As per a report in India Today, the photo was apparently clicked in April-June this year when the conman was out on interim bail. Citing ED sources, the report claims that Sukesh had met the B-town diva about four times in Chennai and had also arranged a private jet for her for these meetings.

Earlier, it was reported in the media that Sukesh used to call Jacqueline from the prison and sent her chocolates and flowers as gifts. Reports also suggested that he had hidden his true identity from her and used to call her through caller ID spoofing from Tihar jail.

An earlier India Today report quoted sources and suggested that Jacqueline possibly became a victim of the conman's racket.

For the uninitiated, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a millionaire conman allegedly involved in extortion. He has allegedly extorted hundreds of crores from businessmen, politicians and celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Currently, the case is under investigation and Jacqueline has been summoned by the probe agency (ED) multiple times.