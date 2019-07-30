Viral Photo: In blue outfit, Suhana Khan is sure to calm your nerves on a never-ending Monday

Shah Rukh Khan recently went on a family vacation to Maldives. The actor had shared photos from the holiday. He shared images of daughter Suhana Khan, son Aryan Khan and times the superstar spent with his youngest son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan.

The family took a vacation before Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's voice would be heard in The Lion King. Although a few days back Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's photos from their D'Decor shoot with Punit Malhotra of Dharma 2.0 went viral, this time the turn was for the internet's favourite star kid Suhana.

A photo of Suhana Khan from the Maldives vacation has gone viral. In the said photo, Suhana rocks the blue bralette, white and blue striped shirt and denim shorts look. She poses against the tides in Maldives, as her hair and clothes fly off amidst the strong winds.

Here, take a look at the photo:

Suhana Khan recently completed her graduation. She has expressed her desire to work in Bollywood just like her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. Her BFF Ananya Panday made her debut earlier this year, while Shanaya Kapoor is assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film.