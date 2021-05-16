VIRAL: Old video of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma dancing at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma know how to turn heads during their public appearances as well as on social media pages. The couple tied the knot in December 2017 after a courtship of a few years. Now, they are proud parents to their baby girl Vamika whom they welcomed in January this year. During their courtship, Virat and Anushka were snapped regularly but the couple kept mum most of the time about their relationship.

Now, we got our hands on a video of Virushka dancing with Yuvraj Singh at the latter's wedding party held in Goa in the year 2016. In the video, the Indian skipper is first seen dancing with Yuvi on Punjabi tracks and showing off their kickass moves. Then Anushka joined them and she moved her hips in sync with Kohli. The couple had a ball of a time at Yuvraj and Hazel Keech's wedding festivities.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Virat and Anushka juggled between their personal and professional lives to spend time together. Talking about the same, the actor had told Vogue India, "People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us."

While calling it as a silver lining on spending time with Anushka during the lockdown, Virat had told Star Sports, "It’s nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life... We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other."