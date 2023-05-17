Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral! Netizens react after Orry aka Orhan Awatramani says 'I am working very hard', call him 'papa ka para'

A video of Orry is going viral on social media in which he can be seen answering the most viral question ‘what does Orhan Awatramani do?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Viral! Netizens react after Orry aka Orhan Awatramani says 'I am working very hard', call him 'papa ka para'
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is a popular name these days as he often hangs out with Bollywood divas including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and others. Everyone on social media is curious to know 'what he does for living.'

Now, a video of Orry is going viral on social media in which he can be seen answering the most viral question which is ‘What does Orhan Awatramani do?’ In an interview, he can be seen telling that he works ‘really hard’. On being asked if he is doing proper ‘9-6 boy’. He replied, “No, I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I am doing yoga, I get massages. You know! I am working.”

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “I really respect ananya pandey after watching this.”  The second one said, “He's a Barbie girl in his Barbie world.” The third one said, “Iska naam sorry hona chahiye tha.”  The fourth one mentioned, “I’m working really hard on myself, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I get massages’.” The fifth one said, “Thaak jata hoga bechaara.” The sixth one said, “I am working" Where? "On myself" The seventh one said, “Aisa hard-work toh mein bhi deserve karta hun

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has a lavish lifestyle and expensive tastes, but not a lot of people seem to know what he does for a living. Here is all you need to know about what Orry does for a living and how he affords his lavish lifestyle.

According to a interview, Orry described his profession as a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.” However, Orhan Awatramani has written on his official LinkedIn profile that he is a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited, the multi-billion dollar company which is headed by Mukesh Ambani. Notably, Orry is a close friend of Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.