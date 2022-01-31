Viral- Nawazzuddin Siddiqui turns into ‘Hawa Hawai’ for Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui knows how to connect with his audience, that is why he has been ruling our hearts with his honest work and dedicated performances. His new look will surely make you go ‘wow’.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Instagram and posted hilarious pictures of Nawazuddin from the sets of ‘Tink Weds Sheru’. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a shimmery golden lehenga, and a wig. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “So hot!! #TikuWedsSheru.”

Take a look:

Kangana also took a dig at Justin Trudeau, who is the prime minister of Canada on the ongoing protests in Canada's Ottawa.. In reference to India’s farmers' protest in 2020, wrote, “Canadian PM Trudeau was encouraging Indian protesters, now in the midst of protests in his country he is hiding at a secret location as protesters threaten his security. Hmm.. law of Karma strikes again.”

In the year 2020, during farmers' protests in India. PM Justin Trudeau stated, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, the producer of his upcoming film Tinku Weds Sheru, had congratulated the Nawazuddin for his new house on Instagram.

Taking to the Instagram story, along with a picture of his beautiful house, she wrote, “@nawazuddin_siddiqui sir ne apna naya ghar khud design kiya hai bahut khubsurat hai...bahut bahut mubarak (Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir has designed his new house himself. It is very beautiful. Many Congratulations.”