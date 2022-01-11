VIRAL! Musician shows how to make 'a Badshah song' in hilarious video, rapper reacts

Musician-producer Anshuman Sharma has once again gone viral with his latest hilarious video in which he has shown eight simple steps to make a Badshah song in two minutes. The singer-rapper himself has reacted to the video with a rib-tickling reply.

Before revealing how the rapper himself has reacted to the video, check out the viral video here

How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/MtpILEwgvi — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) January 10, 2022

Badshah himself quote-tweeted the video on Twitter and wrote, "I swear he almost cracked it" with a tears of joy emoji.

I swear he almost cracked it https://t.co/ffJdXH9tU7 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) January 10, 2022



He also commented below on Anshuman's video on Instagram and said "To main kya karun? Job chod dun?"





Previously, Anshuman has made amusing tutorials on how to make a Ritviz and Prateek Kuhad song in two minutes.