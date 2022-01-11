Search icon
VIRAL! Musician shows how to make 'a Badshah song' in hilarious video, rapper reacts

Check out Badshah's reaction to Anshuman Sharma's hilarious viral video on how to make 'a Badshah song'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

Musician-producer Anshuman Sharma has once again gone viral with his latest hilarious video in which he has shown eight simple steps to make a Badshah song in two minutes. The singer-rapper himself has reacted to the video with a rib-tickling reply. 

Before revealing how the rapper himself has reacted to the video, check out the viral video here

Badshah himself quote-tweeted the video on Twitter and wrote, "I swear he almost cracked it" with a tears of joy emoji.


He also commented below on Anshuman's video on Instagram and said "To main kya karun? Job chod dun?"


Previously, Anshuman has made amusing tutorials on how to make a Ritviz and Prateek Kuhad song in two minutes. 

