VIRAL! Malaika Arora turns up the heat with jaw-dropping pool photo in black cutout swimwear

Trust Malaika Arora to light up your social media feed and drive away your mid-week blues with a candid picture just out of the blue.

An active social media user, Malaika Arora, who is a fitness enthusiast and known for her chic fashion choices and envious figure, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram handle to drop a sizzling hot photo of herself.

Turning up the mercury levels and welcoming summers in her own unique and fashionable way, Malaika Arora shared a jaw-dropping photo in which she is seen donning a black cutout swimwear that featured a long train on one shoulder. With her hair tied back in a neat ponytail, in the photo, Malaika is seen stepping inside a swimming pool as she struck a candid pose for the camera.

Check out the photo below:

READ: Malaika Arora on 'hypocrites' trolling her over sheer outfit, says 'same thing on Rihanna would be appreciated'

Recently, Malaika Arora was seen in a sexy sheer black outfit to attend her BFFs Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash hosted by Ritesh Sidwani. The actress was brutally trolled for her bold attire.

Days later, reacting to the massive trolling, Malaika had said in an interview with Pinkvilla that all she could hear was that it looked fantastic. Calling out people for being hypocritical, Malaika had said that if the same attire was worn by Rihanna, JLo (Jennifer Lopez) or Beyonce, people would go 'Wow!'. Malaika mentioned that these ladies are who inspire her on a daily basis. However, when the same things are done by ladies here (India), people instantly ask, "What is she doing?" She's a mother, and she's this and that!' Why should we be hypocrites?"

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently a judge on the ninth season of India’s Got Talent. Malaika replaced Shilpa Shetty in the show.