Viral! Malaika Arora stuns fans with jaw-dropping photo, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor reacts

Bold and beautiful Malaika, who is 48 years old, knows how to stun her fans with her Instagram posts. On Sunday, the actress dropped a pic in which she can be seen having a gala time at pool side.

Malaika Arora took to social media and dropped a stunning and jaw-dropping picture of herself. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sunday sunny side up…….”. As soon as she shared this photo, Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor reacted to her post. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Nice caption.”

Take a look:

A few days ago, the news of her breakup with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor circulated everywhere. After this, Arjun took to Instagram and dropped pic with her and cleared rumours. Later, Malaika Arora had shared a story on her Instagram which read, “No but seriously. Normalise finding love in your 40's. Normalise discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30's. Normalise finding yourself and your purpose in your 50's." Arora added that life is beyond the mid-20s, “Life doesn't end at 25. Let's stop acting like it does.”

Earlier, according to a report of Bollywood Life, “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days.”

Their source said, “In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him.”

A few days back, Arjun Kapoor spoke on being trolled for the age gap as he is 36 and Malika is 48. He called the comments "silly thought process" to “contextualise a relationship” on the basis of age.