Viral! Malaika Arora drops romantic photos with beau Arjun Kapoor from Berlin

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

Credit: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are setting serious couple goals with their pictures from Berlin. Malaika took to Instagram on Sunday to share her pictures of 'the liftie series',  just a day after Arjun posted some snaps taken by his ladylove.

In the three photos, fashionista Malaika sported three different looks. In the first frame, Malaika wore a turtle-neck white sweater teaming it up with a white blazer and pants. In the second, she went for a black winter jacket with black stockings. In the third frame, Malaika wore an oversized powder-blue coloured sweater. Arjun kept it simple with his black cap and leather jacket.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film `Kuttey` alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. (With inputs from ANI)

