Viral! Kriti Sanon burns the IIFA stage with her sexy moves, watch video

Credit: ANI

Actor Kriti Sanon made IIFA 2023 extra special with her mesmerizing performance. She impressed the audience with her amazing dance moves as she was seen performing with the Norwegian dance group Quick Style on her super hit song 'Param Sundari' from the film Mimi.

Sharing the videos and pictures from her energetic performance, lIFA'a official page captioned, "Just when we thought it couldn't get any better, we got #kritiSanon and #TheQuickstyle to rock the stage at Nexa IIFA Awards 2023!"

Check out a few glimpses from Kriti's power-packed performance.

She also performed on the romantic track Apna Bana Le from her horror comedy film Bhediya and Munda Sohna Hun Main from the romantic comedy film Shehzada. She knows best how to catch the fan's attention with her acting and dancing skills.

"Ouick sanon," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "She is fire on Stage." "Thumkeshwari " a fan wrote. The prestigious IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday with the IIFA Rocks event held on May 26, and the prominent awards night on May 27. Apart from Kriti, Salman, Nora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others the stage on fire with their power.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, Om Raut, and Prasad Sutar, the movie is scheduled to release on June 16. Earlier the movie was going to release in January, however, after the teaser of the film faced backlash due to poor CGI and VFX, the makers postponed the movie. The new trailer which was released on May 9 garnered love and fans can't wait to watch the movie. The trailer of the movie became the most viewed Hindi trailer in first 24 hours. (With inputs from ANI and IANS)