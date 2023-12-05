Headlines

Viral: Khushi Kapoor wears mom Sridevi's decade-old gown at The Archies premiere

Khushi Kapoor was seen wearing the same gown that he mom Sridevi donned at IFFA in 2013.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

Khushi Kapoor, on Tuesday, was seen wearing her mom Sridevi's decade-old shimmery gown at The Archies premiere. The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is Khush's debut moment, it seems that the actress is missing her mom tonight. 

Take a look at the photos:

She was seen wearing the same gown and jewellery that he mom Sridevi wore at the IFFA 2013 red carpet event. Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The filmmaker has been questioned over her decision to cast star kids in her movies since the film's announcement.

Recently, Zoya's dad and veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who has also penned songs in The Archies, has defended his daughter and even said that nepotism is not possible in the Hindi film industry as someone will only succeed in the industry when they are accepted by the audiences.

Speaking at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event, Javed said in Hindi, "The talk about nepotism in the film industry always goes on. Nepotism can happen everywhere in the world, but not here. Why? Here, it's like an election that isn't rigged. Here, a person will only succeed if they are liked by the audience. So, you can't make someone a star here. Stars are made by the audience."

He further explained himself as he added, "Nepotism happens when you help someone who doesn't deserve it at the expense of someone else. I work in a company, people have trusted me and those who are from my city, I'm getting them jobs. There's no risk for me in that. That is nepotism. It can happen in bureaucracy, in agencies where lower-level individuals get the power to hire people. But here, it's not nepotism because the person here is taking their own risk. They are not relying on someone else."

 

