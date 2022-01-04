VIRAL! Katrina Kaif shares pics with mom, 'cosy corner' and 'cosy friend' - SEE here

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who had tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared some personal pictures.











Earlier in the day, Katrina also dropped a string of photos, posing casually in her new home. In the photos, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting denim hot pants and a beige zip-up jumper. Katrina is seen striking a pose in her new home in Juhu that Vicky and she recently moved into after their lavish yet intimate wedding. Looking fresh as a button in the photos, Katrina is seen giving fans a close glimpse of her much-talked mangalsutra.