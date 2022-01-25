VIRAL! Katrina Kaif breaks the internet with sexy bikini photos, leaves fans drooling

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is all set to embrace the summer vibes, as seen from her latest social media post. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the actress, who is currently in the Maldives for a project, shared pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Posing against the backdrop of a Maldivian beach, Katrina Kaif left onlookers stunned with her sizzling hot bikini photos.

In the ultra-glam pictures, Katrina Kaif is seen sporting a blue bikini top teamed with a colour-blocked bikini bottom in a blue, white and green combination. She rounded off her look with on-point makeup, beach waves and a white shirt. Katrina looked mesmerising as she posed for the clicks.

"Seas the day," Katrina captioned the photos. She added white, blue and green heart emojis alongside a sea emoticon.

Check out the photos below:



Earlier, Katrina has taken the social media world by storm with her sexy hot photos dressed in a white-and-green shirt with matching floral shorts. In the caption, she wrote, "#myhappyplace."

Fans, friends and colleagues flooded the post with likes and comments. Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoticon. "Queen of million hearts," a fan added.



Check out the photo below:



On the work front, Katrina's future projects include 'Tiger 3', 'Merry Christmas' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.