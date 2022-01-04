VIRAL! Kartik Aaryan's heartwarming reaction to female fans screaming his name wins the internet

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan’s two die-hard female fans were spotted outside his building in Mumbai screaming his name. No other star would have done what Kartik Aaryan did. Kartik actually came down from his home and met the fans. He even let them click them pictures with him. The 'Dhamaka' star surely won the hearts of millions of his fans.

The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, "@kartikaaryan fulfilled his girl fans wish who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor under his residence since morning."



Kartik Aaryan has an interesting line-up of films in 2022. His upcoming projects include musical romantic comedy 'Shehzada', 'Freddy' and 'Captain India'.