Viral! Kartik Aaryan's 'art of eye-contact' in dreamy black-and-white photo is stealing netizens' hearts

Dropping a mid-week treat for his fans and followers, the heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan shared a black and white picture post his pack-up. He has a sexy look on his face and his eyes have so much depth that the picture leaves you mesmerized.

The actor shared the picture on social media on Wednesday and wrote alongside it, "The art of eye contact." He followed it up with a black heart emoji. #PostPackUpShot - Rockstar @avigowariker sir."

The picture is so dreamy and mesmerizing that one completely falls in love with it. In no time, the post witnessed comments from fans showering their love for the handsome actor. Known to create an uproar on the internet with his mesmerizing looks every time he posts, Kartik Aaryan is also regarded as the 'Social Media King' for his interactive, witty and quirky captions. And this picture just shows us the romantic side of Kartik Aaryan which people love and lap it up like there's no tomorrow.

Check out the photo here:

The unmissable actor is currently busy with meetings, preparations and shooting for his long list of upcoming projects, and for the same, he is often spotted in and around the city of Mumbai.

Gearing up for the release of 'Dhamaka', Kartik Aaryan would also be seen showcasing his versatility with varied films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with his recently announced Sajid Nadiadwala's next – a musical love story and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'. The actor also has multiple unannounced projects to his credits, while rumour mills have been churning out details on the projects, fans and followers await the official announcements of the same.