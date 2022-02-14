VIRAL! Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable pic of 'forever two' Saif Ali Khan-Taimur on Valentine's Day

The royal couple in the Hindi film industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan often grab headlines when the 'Jab We Met' actress shares lovely family pictures on her social media. Taimur Ali Khan, who turned five in December 2021, is already the cutest star as the paparazzi wait with bated breath to click his pictures. Jehangir Ali Khan, or Jeh, will turn one later this month on February 21.

On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Kareena dropped an adorable picture of her 'forever two' on her Instagram handle. Calling them by their nicknames Saifu and Tim Tim, Kareena wrote, "Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then lets ice cream…#forever two...Saifu and Tim Tim". Both the father and the son have priceless expressions in the photo. While Saif looks surprised, Taimur cannot control the excitement of eating his ice cream. Their younger son Jeh wasn't visible in the photo. The amusing pic quickly went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. The Advait Chandan directorial is an adaptation of the Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump' and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 14. Among the most-anticipated films for Bollywood this year, the film marks the third collaboration between Aamir and Kareena after the blockbuster '3 Idiots' in 2009 and the underrated mystery thriller 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within' in 2012.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's next is a mythological film 'Adipurush' in which his character Lankesh is based on the demon king Ravana. The film, scheduled to release on August 11, is inspired by the Hindu epic tale Ramayana and stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in roles based on Rama and Sita.