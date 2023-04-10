Search icon
Viral! Karan Johar's 'super rude reply' after Deepika Padukone calls Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif friend grabs attention

Deepika Padukone can be heard telling Karan Johar that she is friends with Anushka Sharma in the old viral video, after which the filmmaker said, “I am sorry, what you are friends with who?"

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Viral! Karan Johar's 'super rude reply' after Deepika Padukone calls Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif friend grabs attention
Credit: Anushka-Deepika-Karan-Katrina/Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been making headlines for various reasons. He recently found himself in the middle of controversies after Priyanka Chopra said that she was cornered in Bollywood during a podcast.

After this, a clip of him went viral in which Karan Johar himself confessed that he wanted to ‘murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career. Now, an old video from his popular chat show Koffee With Karan has gone viral in which he can be seen reacting to Deepika Padukone’s statement of being friends with Anushka and Katrina Kaif.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He can be seen having a conversation with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. In the clip, Deepika can be heard saying that she is friendly with Anushka, after which Karan said, “I am sorry, what you are friends with who? Anushka? sorry, I really choked on that, If you think you are her friend, you are definitely living in a bubble.”

Netizens reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Anushka Sharma is a different kind of person.. Katrina Kaif once said that Anushka is very spiritual..after her working hours are done she will go back to her place..she doesn't attend many parties..she sleeps early wake up early...still she is managed to keep a good relationship with almost everyone..she is good friends with Katrina, Priyanka, Ranbir..! She is kind and friendly but she doesn't get emotionally involved with many.”

The second one said, “Karan is always trying to create drama. It's exhausting.” The third one said, “Ranveer Singh cheated Anushka Sharma for Deepika.” The fourth one said, “That was super rude!.” The fifth one said, “Deepika was really being nice. She doesn't deserve that.” The sixth one said, “I find Anushka with high standards.. choosy.. she never tries to get the tag of no.1.. She doesn't look like traditional Bollywood heroine .. she is not best.. but very different…”

