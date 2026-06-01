Viral: Kailash Kher lights up IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad with electrifying performances of Shiv Tandav and Bagad Bam Bam; Watch

Kailash Kher entertained fans at the IPL 2026 final with a live performance, while Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde attended the match in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans was not just about cricket. Singer Kailash Kher added a musical spectacle to the evening with a live performance that energized fans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Performing during the innings break, Kailash took over the stage with a setlist featuring some of his most popular tracks. He opened with the devotional number "Shiv Tandav," setting the tone for a memorable performance before moving on to songs such as "Bagad Bam Bam."

The crowd responded enthusiastically, with many fans singing along as the stadium briefly transformed from a cricket venue into a concert arena. His performance emerged as one of the key entertainment highlights of the title clash.

Adding to the star presence at the stadium were actors Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, who were spotted watching the match from the stands.

The trio is currently promoting their upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and attended the match along with producer Ramesh Taurani. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the actors dressed in matching white T-shirts carrying branding for the film.

The final carried added significance as both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans were aiming to secure their second IPL title, making it one of the most anticipated matches of the season.