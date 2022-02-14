Viral! Jacqueline Fernandez, Shakti Mohan groove to Neha Kakkar's 'Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh'- WATCH

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday took to Instagram and dropped a video with choreographer Shakti Mohan. In the clip, they can be seen grooving to Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh.’

Sharing the video, Jacqueline wrote, “@mohanshakti of course we had to do the hook step reel!!! Can’t wait to see you all dancing on #mudmudke @shaanmu start directing!! @greeshx flabum gal.” They can be seen wearing black outfits in the video. Fans have loved the clip, one of the wrote, “Jacksy youu slayin.” Another wrote, “You are looking gorgeous.”

Watch video:

Jacqueline has been in news for the past few months as she has been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, in which ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar is prime accused.

On December 31, Sukesh’s lawyer had released a press statement denying charges of extortion and adding that he is not a “conman”. In the statement, Sukesh even claimed that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline and his personal relationship has no bearing on the criminal case. The actress has categorically denied the rumoured relationship.

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had allegedly extorted hundreds of crores from businessmen, politicians and celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, on the work-front, Jacqueline was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’. It was not a theatrical release and released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in September 2021. Her upcoming films include action comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' and action adventure drama ‘Ram Setu’. In both these films, she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has Rohit Shetty's comedy ‘Cirkus’ in her kitty opposite Ranveer Singh.