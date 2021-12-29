VIRAL! Isabelle Kaif drops stunning UNSEEN PHOTOS from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Haldi ceremony

Seems like actor Isabelle Kaif is still isn't over the wedding celebrations of her sister, actress Katrina Kaif with Bollywood hunk Vicky Kaushal.

On Wednesday, Isabelle took to her Instagram handle to drop some unseen photos from the Haldi ceremony of Vicky and Katrina. In the two photos that Isabelle dropped, the actress is seen donning a mustard yellow Punit Balana saree with bandhani prints and detailed marodi work along the edges and on the strappy blouse, while her sister Sonia is seen in a henna green cape set with a combination of rabari prints, resham and coin work. The floor-length cape is paired with a crop top and cowl pants and the outfit is sourced from the same designer.

The two sisters look as happy as a lark posing for the clicks and enjoy8ing the Haldi ceremony of star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

In the second photo that Isabelle shared, one can spot her other siblings, all dressed to the nines for the happy occasion.

Check out the photos below:



For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ​tied the knot on December 9 in a private and lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding made headlines for all the strict measures they were taking to keep their privacy intact. There was news about a no-phone policy and plans to shoot down drones. But once the wedding got over, the couple mesmerized everyone with their breath-taking photographs from the festivities. And it's safe to say that the wedding of the year certainly was that of Katrina and Vicky.