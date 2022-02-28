Viral! Filmmaker Luv Ranjan drops wedding photos with wife Alisha Vaid- Check out

Celebrated director and producer, Luv Ranjan and Alisha Viad have finally shared their intimate wedding photos with the audiences. The couple, who have been dating for a long time, got married at a grand ceremony on 20th February, and tied the knot in Agra.

Sharing the images, Luv productions wrote, "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love."

The two made for a dreamy couple at their traditional ceremony. Alisha could be seen dressed in a traditional red lehenga with a signature jewellery set. With Kaleere and traditional gold jewellery, Alisha completed her full bridal look.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director's wedding has been graced by the biggest names from the industry. From Ranbir Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Sharma, music composer Pritam, producer Dinesh Vijan reached the city of ‘Taj Mahal’ for Luv’s big day.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan started his career with the film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ that featured Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall, Divyendu Sharma and Raayo S. Bakhirta. It was a super hit film, netizens love the movie for so many reasons. The story of the film revolved around 3 bachelors who fell in love with 3 girls. However, it was a funny movie.

As per PinkVilla, when Luv Ranjan was asked about how he met Kartik Aaryan who is a big star now. The filmmaker said, “It’s a misconception that he is a star because of me. Nobody is a star because of anyone. I was a new director when I cast him, so I must have seen something in him. I was not doing any favours. People say actors change once they become stars, but it’s wrong. People don’t change, it’s always you who changes.”

Luv is known for directing films such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Akash Vaani’. Luv is now shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.