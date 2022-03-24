Viral! Farhan Akhtar can't take his eyes off Shibani Dandekar, pens 'shayari' for his wife

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who recently tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar, took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of their wedding. In the candid image, Farhan can be seen looking at his wife lovingly while she is all smiles.

Describing the moment, Farhan unleashed his 'shayar' side and penned a romantic note for Shibani.

"Tum hastee raho bas yuhin...main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon," he captioned the post.

Farhan's post has garnered several likes and comments. Shibani, too, reacted to the post. She thanked him for filling her life with love."Love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter," she commented.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 at his family farmhouse in Khandala. The ceremony was an intimate one with only friends and family in attendance. The couple had treated their fans to some mesmerising photos from the ceremony.

Later, newlywed Farhan and Shibani had also treated their fans with pictures from their civil marriage that took place at the former's house on February 21.

The couple took to their Instagram handles and posted several sets of pictures. Farhan could be seen dressed in a golden sherwani from designer Sabyasachi Mukerji, which he paired with a golden jacket. Shibani looked gorgeous in her pastel saree from Anamika Khanna.

Some pictures showed the duo sharing some special moments on the rooftop during the golden hour. In one of them, fans could see Farhan and Shibani embracing each other as they registered their marriage in the presence of all their loved ones.

Sharing the photos, Farhan wrote, "I do. @shibanidandekar," followed by a red heart emoji. He also thanked Sabyasachi for designing a perfect outfit and giving his special day "a unique golden touch." "I do @faroutakhtar," read Shibani's caption. Referring to her beautiful wedding saree, Shibani wrote, "My beautiful wedding sari which I will treasure always by @anamikakhanna.in."

Farhan and Shibani had been dating for several years before they finally decided to take the plunge. This is Farhan's second marriage. He had two daughters Shakya and Akira from his first marriage with Adhuna Bhabani.