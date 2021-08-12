VIRAL! Fan confuses Khushi Kapoor with Janhvi Kapoor at airport, watch her reaction

She is a student at the New York Film Academy and aspires to be an actress like her sister and late mother Sridevi.

Khushi Kapoor was spotted boarding an aircraft from Mumbai on Thursday. After spending over three months in Mumbai with her family, producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's youngest daughter was on the move.

An unnamed bystander approached her, mistaking her for Janhvi Kapoor.

The individual was overheard asking for the photograph for his daughter. "I am not Janhvi," Khushi informed the person, smiling beneath her mask. The paparazzi also aided in the clarification of the situation.

Khushi and Janhvi have been together for most of the summer. In April, the 20-year-old returned from the United States, where she is continuing her higher education. She is a student at the New York Film Academy and aspires to be an actress like her sister and late mother Sridevi.



Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi are one of the most popular star kids we have on the block. They share a great bond together and are often seen making the most of their time together.

While Janhvi has already established herself in Bollywood, Khushi is yet to make her debut in the industry.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will next be seen in the film ‘Dostana 2' alongside Lakshya Lalwani. Kartik Aaryan was also in the film at the time. However, he dropped out of the project due to creative differences. His replacement has yet to be announced by the producers. Apart from that, Janhvi has roles in films such as 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Takht.'