Viral! Esha Gupta goes topless, flaunts her curves in sizzling hot photo

Actress Esha Gupta is setting the internet on fire. She has posted some bold and beautiful pictures in recent times, and now the latest picture of the 'Jannat 2' actress will make your jaw drop, will skip your heartbeat. Esha has posted a topless picture with the caption, "The Photograph," and it has gone viral like a wildfire.

Check out the picture

You're speechless, aren't you? Well, even her fans are looking for words apart from 'sexy' and 'beautiful' to describe her. Her followers are going gaga over her latest picture and she's getting poured with heart emojis. On Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her life in quarantine. The diva who tested COVID positive days ago has been 'somehow' coping with the situation and trying to come out stronger.

Taking to her Instagram account, Esha dropped a carousel of photos in which the 36-year-old was seen lazing around on a comfortably large armchair as her partner Manuel Campos Guallar photographed her. Ditching bra and bottoms for the candid photoshoot, Esha donned only a white cotton shirt as she posed on the couch. Sporting a no-makeup look and opting to keep her hair open, Esha looked hot as she struck various poses in natural light for the clicks.

Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Esha wrote in the caption, "Somehow." The actor tagged her Spanish partner Guallar in the post giving him the picture credits.

As soon as Esha dropped the insanely hot photos, fans took to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery and at the same time compliment her for her flawless beauty. "Tremendously gorgeous," wrote an Instagram user. "Ravishing," "Absolute slayer looking stunning sexy and mesmerizing gorgeous smouldering hawtt beauty queen," wrote some others.