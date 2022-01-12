VIRAL! Esha Gupta ditches bra and pants, drops BOLD photos giving a glimpse of her quarantine life

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her life in quarantine. The diva who tested COVID positive days ago has been 'somehow' coping with the situation and trying to come out stronger.

Taking to her Instagram account, Esha dropped a carousel of photos in which the 36-year-old was seen lazing around on a comfortably large armchair as her partner Manuel Campos Guallar photographed her. Ditching bra and bottoms for the candid photoshoot, Esha donned only a white cotton shirt as she posed on the couch. Sporting a no-makeup look and opting to keep her hair open, Esha looked hot as she struck various poses in natural light for the clicks.

Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Esha wrote in the caption, "Somehow." The actor tagged her Spanish partner Guallar in the post giving him the picture credits.

As soon as Esha dropped the insanely hot photos, fans took to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery and at the same time compliment her for her flawless beauty. "Tremendously gorgeous," wrote an Instagram user. "Ravishing," "Absolute slayer looking stunning sexy and mesmerizing gorgeous smouldering hawtt beauty queen," wrote some others.

Check out the photos below:



Esha Gupta on Sunday took to her Instagram Stories to apprise her fans that she had tested positive for COVID. Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha posted a story in which the actor wrote, "Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine." She requested everyone to stay safe and continued, "I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all."

Recently, several celebs had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker, among others had contracted COVID-19.

On the work front, Esha has starred in films like 'Jannat 2', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho'. She was last seen in the web series 'Nakaab' and will also be seen in 'Invisible Woman' working with Suniel Shetty.