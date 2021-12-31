Disha Patani's drool-worthy photos in sexy pink bikini break the internet

With a million-dollar smile on her face, Disha Patani set social media on fire with her sizzling hot photos in a blush pink bikini that featured a mini slit at the centre. With her ultra-hot photos and the infectious smile on her face, Disha not only spread positive vibes but also ended up winning several hearts on the internet, as she posed for the stunning pictures in the backdrop of a sandy white Maldivian beach.

The gorgeous actress, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives to bring in the New Year, can be seen candidly posing and kick-starting her long holiday weekend. Disha looks as fresh as a daisy sporting that envious smile. Going by the concept of minimalism, the actor kept her look simple yet elegant. Disha teamed her bikini top with a blue and white checkered coverup and left her wet hair open in beach waves. Disha totally charmed onlookers with her sexy look as she dripped hotness in every photo.

Check out the pictures below:



Disha often keeps sharing breath-taking pictures on social media which continues to spike her popularity and followers.

Meanwhile, the actress has an interesting lineup of forthcoming films including ‘Yodha’ – a full-on action film, wherein we will see Disha performing action sequences on-screen, and 'Ek Villain Returns'.