Viral! Disha Patani flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy bikini top, photo takes internet by storm

There's no denying that B-town diva Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in the Hindi film industry. An active social media user, everything she posts on her social media goes viral because of her impressive fan base.

Recently, Disha Patani took to her social media to drop a sizzling hot mirror selfie flaunting her curves like no one's watching. In the photo that has now gone viral on social media, Disha is seen covering her face with her phone while clicking a mirror selfie. The actress is seen in a black bikini top and matching black shorts. Disha seems to be in a luxurious restroom while she clicked the now-viral photograph.

She dropped the snooze emoji as the caption.

Check out the photo below:

Days ago, Disha Patani had dropped the making video of her recent photoshoot. The B-town beauty looked very pretty and hot as she posed for the cameras.

On the work front, the actress recently finished shooting for Karan Johar's action drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also wrapped up the shooting of 'Ek Villain 2' which is slated for a release this year. The talented actress has her hands full with these multiple projects varied in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this year.