Viral! Disha Patani does multiple backflips in latest video, leaves fans impressed

Disha Patani's bikini images are famous for burning the internet. She flaunts her superbly toned body, setting fitness and beach body goals for her fans. Disha works hard to keep her physique in shape, and her most recent video shows that she also has an athletic side.

Disha may be seen doing a variety of assisted backflips, front flips, and one-handed cartwheels.

Watch viral video here-

For the unversed, Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff. The two have not yet made any official announcement regarding the same, however, they are often spotted together. In fact, Disha spent her 28th birthday with Tiger and his sister Krishna Shroff.

Krishna recently opened up about Tiger and Disha’s relationship and said they are always happy with each other.

Krishna told Times Now, "Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy.”

On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She also has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.