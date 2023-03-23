Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral! Disha Patani burns the US stage with her sizzling hot dance moves: Watch

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Akshay Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana, and Jasleen Royal performed in multiple US cities as part of their tour named The Entertainers Tour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Viral! Disha Patani burns the US stage with her sizzling hot dance moves: Watch
Credit: Disha Patani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani burned the US stage with her sexy moves in a bold black dress during The Entertainers tour. She shared the video and wrote, “thank you to my wonderful team for putting in so much work and effort, grateful to have you all thank you Dimple Kotecha for the endless sleepless nights. what a grateful experience #theentertainers tour.”

Watch:

Netizens reacted to Disha's video, and one of them wrote, “Love you D So grateful for you!! here’s to consistent and continuous growth.” The second one said, “When I see you I remember a line by Akshay Kumar:- kon hai re ye garam ketli shimla mirchi.” The third one said, “I like your Dance Moves.” The fourth one said, “she looks so hot.”

For the unversed, recently, Disha and Mouni along with Sonam Bajwa, Akshay Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana, and Jasleen Royal performed in multiple US cities as part of their tour named The Entertainers. Their performance videos went viral on the internet. When Disha and Akshay danced to Oo Antava, they were even trolled for copying Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.

READ | Disha Patani raises the temperature in a sexy purple mini dress, netizens say 'Tiger Shroff pe afsos aa raha hai'

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Check out Sehri and Iftar timings for March 23, 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.