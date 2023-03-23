Viral! Disha Patani burns the US stage with her sizzling hot dance moves: Watch

Credit: Disha Patani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani burned the US stage with her sexy moves in a bold black dress during The Entertainers tour. She shared the video and wrote, “thank you to my wonderful team for putting in so much work and effort, grateful to have you all thank you Dimple Kotecha for the endless sleepless nights. what a grateful experience #theentertainers tour.”

Watch:

Netizens reacted to Disha's video, and one of them wrote, “Love you D So grateful for you!! here’s to consistent and continuous growth.” The second one said, “When I see you I remember a line by Akshay Kumar:- kon hai re ye garam ketli shimla mirchi.” The third one said, “I like your Dance Moves.” The fourth one said, “she looks so hot.”

For the unversed, recently, Disha and Mouni along with Sonam Bajwa, Akshay Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana, and Jasleen Royal performed in multiple US cities as part of their tour named The Entertainers. Their performance videos went viral on the internet. When Disha and Akshay danced to Oo Antava, they were even trolled for copying Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.

