VIRAL! Deepika Padukone's glamorous photos take internet by storm, actress dazzles in bodycon dress

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has spread her wings globally time and again, and this time the beaut has taken over leading international magazine, Allure's April issue.

Several photos from the cover shoot of the magazine -- where Deepika is seen experimenting with some bold and dazzling looks, oozing oomph and confidence like never before, have taken the internet by storm.

In the photographs, Deepika is seen flaunting her toned figure in several different looks including a shimmery yellow co-ord set, pant-suit, bodycon dress, and a stunning blue shirt with a shimmery mini skirt. The actress took to her social media handle and even shared a cover picture of the popular international beauty magazine featuring her glamorous looks.

Sharing the photographs, Deepika said, "From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world's most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution."



Soon after Deepika dropped the pictures, her fans bombarded the post with compliments. One of the fans wrote, "Definitely the most beautiful woman on the planet," while another commented, "Awesome."

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress now has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has 'Project K' with Prbahas and Amitabh Bachchan and 'The Intern' opposite Big B in the pipeline.