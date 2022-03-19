VIRAL! Deepika Padukone’s photos in black bikini from ‘Pathaan’ sets LEAKED

The internet is ablaze with Deepika Padukone's latest images from the sets of 'Pathaan'. In these viral images from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan's film in Spain, the actor is seen sporting a striking bikini look. In one photo, she is seen sporting a brilliant yellow bikini to show off her toned figure, while in another, she is shown in another stunning outfit.

More photos from the set of the film show Deepika in a black patterned bikini with a sarong.

The YRF blockbuster is presently filming in Spain, and numerous images of Deepika and SRK from the set have gone viral. Shah Rukh's new photos, which have already made ripples on the internet, show him with a superbly chiselled 8-pack abs body and long hair.

Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, SRK wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf".

Deepika and John introduce Shah Rukh Khan's titular character in the teaser. In the background, SRK's voice can be heard providing more information about his character, stating that he adopted his national identity as his religion. King Khan's appearance in the film has been kept a mystery because he only appears on a blurred screen at the end. SRK goes on to say that he will reveal more about his character in the near future.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan teased his OTT debut with Hotstar last year by uploading a couple of promotional videos, but the announcements were reportedly put on hold due to his son Aryan Khan's legal battle. Now that the actor has finally revealed the project, his fans are ecstatic. The megastar took to social media to publish a poster of himself with his thumbs up and the words 'SRK+ Coming Soon' written on it. "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein," he captioned the photo.