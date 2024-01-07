Headlines

Bollywood

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Bobby Deol asked his security to not push his fans who wanted to take selfies with the actor at Animal success party.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Bobby Deol has been in news ever since he played Abrar in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He won millions of hearts with his performance in the movie and now a number of his fans want to meet him.

The recent viral video from Animal Success Party is proof that getting a glimpse of him is enough for his fans. In the video, Bobby Deol fans can be seen trying to take selfie with the actor while his security pushes them away. Meanwhile, Bobby can be heard asking his security to calm down and not push the people who want to take photo with the actor.

Watch video:

Social media users have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Calm down kse ho aap ki acting dekhkar janta bahut jyada khush hai.” The second one said, “Lagta h iski rat ki daru utri nhi isliye itna chilla rha hai.” The third one said, “Fans are all over him, lately it’s tough being a Deol.” The fourth one said, “He's sooo calm n considerate.”

Bobby Deol's dance to his entry song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has become a viral sensation. Bobby's dance step of balancing a glass on his head has given inspiration to several reels. In a recent interview with India Today, Bobby Deol revealed if his sons Aryaman and Dharam will also be joining the film industry and said, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry." 

The actor further revealed if he is planning to launch his sons in the film industry just like his brother Sunny Deol launched his sons and said, "No, I haven't planned any of that right now. I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with Honors. He is one child who puts all his mind and works hard. Both my boys have different qualities. My youngest son during Covid himself filmmaking on his own. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him. He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, and visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like 'OK', 'I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them. I mean I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful." 

 

