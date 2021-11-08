Bhagyashree leaves fans in awe as she dances to song ‘Tittar Bittar’ from son Abhinamnyu’s film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’

Sharing the video, Bhagyashree wrote, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar has got everyone grooving to Tittar Bittar. Let love bloom.”

Following her successful debut alongside Salman Khan in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, Bhagyashree took a break from the limelight. However, she is pretty visible on social media. The actress has shared a video in which she is seen dancing to a song from ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, a film starring her son Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra.

Bhagyashree revealed in an interview with a leading daily that she had to take a sabbatical from acting due to a health issue, which allowed her to focus on nutrition and fitness.

The actress revealed that she was unable to move her right hand during the shooting of her television drama ‘Laut Aao Trisha,' and that it took her a year to recover. Furthermore, she stated that this "life-changing" event opened up a new world for her, allowing her to study throughout that time. The 52-year-old actress then took virtual nutrition and fitness classes from Stanford University, American Fitness and Professional Associates, and the University of Pennsylvania.Bhagyashree also added, “I self-healed, which came as a shock and surprise to them. I realised that a simplistic way of living can help one heal within their home”.

She will next be featured in 'Radhe Shyam,' a pan-India film starring south superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. She will play Prabhas' mother in the film.Abhimanyu Dassani, Bhagyashree's son, has also made it into films. He made his big Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. He'll next be featured in the film ‘Nikamma’, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia.