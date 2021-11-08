Bhagyashree leaves fans in awe as she dances to song ‘Tittar Bittar’ from son Abhinamnyu’s film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bhagyashree leaves fans in awe as she dances to song ‘Tittar Bittar’ from son Abhinamnyu’s film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’

Sharing the video, Bhagyashree wrote, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar has got everyone grooving to Tittar Bittar. Let love bloom.”

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 11:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following her successful debut alongside Salman Khan in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, Bhagyashree took a break from the limelight. However, she is pretty visible on social media. The actress has shared a video in which she is seen dancing to a song from ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, a film starring her son Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra.

 Sharing the video, Bhagyashree wrote, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar has got everyone grooving to Tittar Bittar. Let love bloom.”

Bhagyashree revealed in an interview with a leading daily that she had to take a sabbatical from acting due to a health issue, which allowed her to focus on nutrition and fitness.

The actress revealed that she was unable to move her right hand during the shooting of her television drama ‘Laut Aao Trisha,' and that it took her a year to recover. Furthermore, she stated that this "life-changing" event opened up a new world for her, allowing her to study throughout that time. The 52-year-old actress then took virtual nutrition and fitness classes from Stanford University, American Fitness and Professional Associates, and the University of Pennsylvania.Bhagyashree also added, “I self-healed, which came as a shock and surprise to them. I realised that a simplistic way of living can help one heal within their home”.

She will next be featured in 'Radhe Shyam,' a pan-India film starring south superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. She will play Prabhas' mother in the film.Abhimanyu Dassani, Bhagyashree's son, has also made it into films. He made his big Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. He'll next be featured in the film ‘Nikamma’, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Know real reason why Nayanthara did not promote her Bollywood debut Jawan, was absent from film's success meet

India’s tit for tat move: MEA expels Canadian diplomat after Trudeau’s allegations on Nijjar’s death

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Try these delicious homemade modak recipes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

Vinayakan rubbishes reports of him receiving only Rs 35 lakh for Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer: 'I hope the producer...'

Jawan director Atlee reveals he learnt writing from this National Award-winning director

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE