Atif Aslam's musical tribute To Lata Mangeshkar leaves fans teary-eyed- WATCH

The late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Nightingale of India, passes away on February 6 at the age of 92 in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Her demise left everyone shocked as she was the most loved singer of all time.

From Bollywood to Hollywood stars, everyone got emotional after knowing the unfortunate news. Recently, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late singer. The video from his concert in Dubai is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the actor can be heard singing Lata di’s love ballad ‘Ek pyaar ka nagma hai’. Not only the song but also Lata’s photo appeared in the background.

For the unversed, Pakistani artists are banned from working in the Indian entertainment industry. Therefore, after watching the video, fans got emotional. They have been resharing the video on social media.

Watch the video here:

Considered one of the greatest and most respected singers in the country, Lata crooned songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung in over thirty-six Indian languages. Nicknamed as 'The Nightingale of India', the singer was bestowed with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Born in a musical family in Indore, Lata was born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a classical singer and theatre actor, with his second wife Shevanti. Her father had adopted the surname Mangeshkar from his native town of Mangeshi, Goa. The legendary singer was born as Hema at birth but was renamed later Lata after a female character, Latika from her father's play Bhaaw Bandhan. She was the eldest of four siblings Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, who also charted their career in the music industry. Asha Bhosle, her younger sister, is also one of the most celebrated singers in the Hindi film industry.