Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

VIRAL: Anushka Sharma posts unseen pic with Vamika, have you seen it yet?

On Vamika’s second birthday, the PK star shared an unseen photo of Vamika with her and she has written a very sweet caption for her little munchkin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

VIRAL: Anushka Sharma posts unseen pic with Vamika, have you seen it yet?
File photo

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is married to former India cricket captain Virat Kohli, became the proud mother of a baby girl named Vamika two years ago.

On Vamika’s second birthday, the PK star shared an unseen photo of Vamika with her and she has written a very sweet caption for her little munchkin.

In the picture, which has now gone viral on social media, Anushka is sitting in a park with Vamika in her arms. In the photo, Vamika can be seen kissing Anushka.

Sharing this adorable photo, Anushka wrote, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. The couple has kept Vamika away from public eye so far and are not interested in revealing the face of their bundle of joy. They keep sharing Vamika’s photos but always conceal her face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently busy with ‘Chakda Express’, a film based on the life of Indian women fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Anushka’s last Bollywood release was Zero which hit the theatres in 2018.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Fried Tarantula Spider, Nested soup: These are the world's most weird dishes
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.