VIRAL: Anushka Sharma posts unseen pic with Vamika, have you seen it yet?

File photo

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is married to former India cricket captain Virat Kohli, became the proud mother of a baby girl named Vamika two years ago.

On Vamika’s second birthday, the PK star shared an unseen photo of Vamika with her and she has written a very sweet caption for her little munchkin.

In the picture, which has now gone viral on social media, Anushka is sitting in a park with Vamika in her arms. In the photo, Vamika can be seen kissing Anushka.

Sharing this adorable photo, Anushka wrote, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open "

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. The couple has kept Vamika away from public eye so far and are not interested in revealing the face of their bundle of joy. They keep sharing Vamika’s photos but always conceal her face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently busy with ‘Chakda Express’, a film based on the life of Indian women fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Anushka’s last Bollywood release was Zero which hit the theatres in 2018.